Expo to open March 15 to promote delicacies of Cebu third district

PEOPLE from all walks of life will soon be able to buy the delicacies of Cebu third district as the R'Cebu Expo will reopen on Friday, March 15, 2024.

The Cebu Provincial Government announced that the expo will be set up at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu Atrium, where the towns of Aloguinsan, Asturias, Balamban, Barili, Pinamungajan, Toledo City and Tuburan will showcase their respective delicacies, handicrafts, organic produce and tourist sites.

The exposition will be open until Sunday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

R'Cebu was first introduced by the Capitol in January 2021 as a "revitalization strategy" to help the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANV, TPT)