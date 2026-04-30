Export-focused furniture maker bets on design-driven domestic demand

A CEBU-BASED furniture exporter that has spent more than three decades supplying the US market is now tapping domestic demand, as rising incomes and a surge in residential development reshape how Filipinos design their living and workspaces.

The pivot comes as global conditions for exporters grow more challenging, with supply chain disruptions, higher input costs and intensifying competition from regional players such as Vietnam tempering growth. At the same time, local demand is strengthening, supported by expanding construction activity and a more design-conscious consumer base seeking customized interiors.

Against this backdrop, The 88 Floor Gifts Inc. has launched its first experiential showroom under the Mesa Well Philippines brand at Sentinel Condominium in Banilad, Cebu City, marking its shift from a purely export-driven business to a hybrid model that engages directly with local clients, designers and developers.

The Cebu furniture and furnishings sector, long known for its export craftsmanship, is increasingly benefiting from this domestic tailwind. Industry estimates place the local market’s growth in the mid- to high-single digits annually, driven by urbanization, condominium development and office fit-outs. Cebu, in particular, is emerging as a design hub, with developers and hospitality players investing in higher-value, design-led interiors.

Mesa Well’s showroom reflects this shift, featuring a fully realized “livable” residential suite that integrates materials such as acacia, walnut, resin and metal. The concept moves away from traditional retail displays, instead allowing clients to experience how customized pieces function within a complete space — a response to growing demand for more intentional and experience-driven interiors.

Company executives said the strategy also underscores the role of Filipino craftsmanship in both export and domestic markets, as the firm tests whether international design standards can be successfully localized while maintaining margins.

According to furniture industry stakeholders the country’s furniture market is valued at $844 million and is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2033, currently supporting 5.6 million direct and indirect jobs. / KOC