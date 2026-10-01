Exporters tap renewable energy to cut costs, boost competitiveness

EXPORT-ORIENTED companies are increasingly turning to renewable energy solutions to manage electricity costs and strengthen their competitiveness in global markets.

Cebu-based furniture manufacturer Dedon Manufacturing Inc. tapped Corenergy’s new solar-backed electricity plan. It signed a two-year retail electricity supply agreement with Vivant Energy’s retail electricity supplier covering 0.55 megawatts (MW) of contracted capacity.

The deal makes Dedon the first customer of the Sunshine Plan, which combines stable daytime electricity rates backed by solar generation with market-based pricing during off-peak hours.

The arrangement is particularly relevant to manufacturers whose operations are concentrated during the day, allowing them to align electricity consumption with periods when solar generation is available and potentially better manage one of their major operating expenses.

The company’s Cebu facilities form part of its global manufacturing operations, producing handcrafted outdoor furniture for luxury residences, hotels, resorts, yachts and other hospitality destinations in more than 100 countries. The company has been operating in Cebu since 1994, citing the island’s skilled weaving workforce.

For the manufacturer, reliable and efficiently priced electricity is a critical production input, powering specialized equipment, quality-control systems and the hand-weaving of its furniture.

Corenergy said the Sunshine Plan offers stable daytime rates predominantly powered by solar generation, while electricity consumed during non-solar hours is priced based on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

Dedon general director Rosy Grace Cabradilla said the company’s significant daytime operations make the plan compatible with its energy profile while supporting its sustainability initiatives.

Corenergy vice president and head of Operations Marko Sarmiento said the company sees potential demand for the plan among manufacturers whose operations are concentrated during daytime hours.

The partnership comes as manufacturers face pressure to improve operating efficiency while meeting sustainability requirements in international markets.

For export-oriented Philippine businesses, managing energy costs through renewable-backed supply could help support production efficiency while maintaining competitiveness abroad. / KOC