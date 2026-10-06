Exports surge to 35-year high

PHILIPPINE merchandise exports reached a 35-year high of $9.11 billion in August, up 27.8 percent year on year and marking the 20th consecutive month of growth, preliminary Philippine Statistics Authority data showed.

The August value was nearly $2 billion higher than the $8.16 billion recorded a year earlier. From January to August, exports rose 14.8 percent to $64.04 billion from $55.80 billion.

Electronic products drove the increase, gaining $2.32 billion year on year and accounting for $6.20 billion, or 68.1 percent, of total exports. Other mineral products and gold followed at $393.54 million and $321.27 million, respectively.

Manufactured goods comprised 84.4 percent of August exports, while mineral and agro-based products accounted for 8.8 percent and five percent.

The United States remained the top export market at $2.17 billion, followed by Hong Kong, China, Japan and Taiwan.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the government will continue supporting exporters in meeting global standards, finding buyers and entering new markets. / KOC