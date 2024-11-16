‘Extracurriculars boost personal, academic growth’

“BUSY.” “Pressure.” “Waste of time.” These are just a few lines of what most students say when invited to join a school organization or a club by their peers.

Participating in extracurricular activities can certainly add to one’s workload compared to that of a normal student, devoting most of his time to studying.

However, individuals like Dickie Vebora — a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor of Barangay Tisa, president of the Ministry of Altar Servers in San Lorenzo Ruiz Parish and a passionate basketball enthusiast — and Shadelle Niña Hernandez, a highly decorated dancesport athlete and Grade 11 Stem student at the University of the Philippines Cebu under the Varsity Athletics Admission System, exemplify how engaging in such activities can significantly contribute to both personal and academic growth.

Vebora, a 21-year-old BS Customs Administration student, said public speaking is one of the most significant skills he gained in joining extracurriculars, adding that it boosted his confidence to participate in every oral recitation.

“It helped me convey my thoughts and feelings clearly and gave me confidence. I now participate in oral recitations to demonstrate my public speaking abilities, which makes me stand out in class,” he said.

Hernandez, for her part, said the discipline she developed through dance practice has helped her stay organized in all areas of her life, allowing her to manage her time effectively and stay on top of her studies.

While her dance practice limits the time available for academic tasks, it has taught her to be more efficient and prioritize every task with greater focus and attention.

“The same mental concentration developed while performing dancesport helped me during studying or (when I take) exams, as I remain more focused and thereby become more productive in my study time,” she added.

For her, dancesport not only helped her grow academically but also taught her lessons that go beyond the classroom. Aside from dance steps, she believes that she is also trained to have a sense of teamwork, communication and tenacity.

She said that because of dancesports, she gained the confidence to stand before people and overcome stage fright. She also stressed that the minor setbacks she faced during practices molded her to have a better and stronger character.

Moreover, extracurriculars do not just contribute to students’ growth but also give them a glimpse of their future career and prepare them for life after graduation.

Hernandez shared that mastering time management, being a team player and handling work under pressure are the qualities that she is confident are favorable to her future path.

However, as most people expect, they also face challenges and struggles.

They both struggle balancing their time with their schoolwork and outside commitments to the point that they sacrifice their social life and even sleep to fulfill their other commitments.

Hernandez admitted that she experiences fatigue. “Since it’s hard to maintain energy for school and training,” explained Hernandez.

Their secret to management lies in prioritizing a task based on urgency and importance.

Vebora said he makes sure to be productive every day while Hernandez said she aims to stay ahead of deadlines to avoid last-minute stress.

Gwynete Torres, University of Cebu Main Senior High School Guidance Associate, said an individual can be more self-reliant, self-confident and self-actualized if people around them encourage them to hone their strengths rather than focus on weaknesses.

Ana Mariz Canitan, the school paper adviser of Light of Lapu Lapu, the official student publication of Abellana National School, said she believes that participating in extracurricular activities allows students to develop different skill sets depending on the organization they belong to.

“While organizations may have different objectives for their activities, they provide the chance to develop the student’s self-esteem. Students may also feel that they belong to a group with members who share the same passion and also prevent students from choosing groups with bad influence,” Canitan said.

Throughout her 10 years of teaching, Canitan observed that students who belong to school clubs and organizations are more confident in the classroom than those who are not.

***

The Junior Journo Program is a SunStar Publishing initiative designed to expose aspiring journalists to the vital role and functions of journalism in the society.

Junior Journo Shein Ivan Jiov G. Pacaña / Abellana National School