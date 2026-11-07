Extreme heat ahead

CEBU could face extreme heat in the coming months, with the apparent temperature potentially reaching 52 degrees Celsius as El Niño intensifies the effects of the approaching hot and dry season.

The projected heat index could exceed the province’s previous high of 51 degrees Celsius, raising concerns over increased exposure to dangerous conditions as temperatures climb toward summer.

Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, said the combined influence of El Niño and the country’s hot and dry season, which typically runs from March to May, could produce more pronounced heating.

Historical highs

Pagasa projects heat index readings ranging from 41 to 52 degrees Celsius, although actual conditions will depend on prevailing temperatures and humidity.

“If you combine El Niño with our hot and dry season, its impact will be more pronounced,” Quiblat said.

The projected maximum could surpass Cebu’s previous recorded heat index of 51 degrees Celsius in 2018, when the province experienced a weaker El Niño episode.

Quiblat also pointed to the 2010 El Niño as an example of how the weather phenomenon can drive temperatures beyond their usual levels.

On May 10, 2010, Cebu recorded an air temperature of 37 degrees Celsius — four degrees higher than the month’s average maximum of 33 degrees — which translated to a heat index of 49 degrees Celsius when combined with relative humidity.

Differing weather systems

While these historical records indicate the possible intensity of the current conditions, Quiblat cautioned that El Niño episodes do not produce identical weather patterns.

The agency’s latest projection places the possible heat index as high as 52 degrees Celsius, which would break the previous 51-degree record.

Even the arrival of the northeast monsoon, or Amihan, may not be enough to keep Cebu’s temperatures within their usual range.

Quiblat explained that Amihan and El Niño operate through different weather systems, noting that while the northeast monsoon generally brings cooler winds from mainland Asia, it does not cancel out the warming influence of El Niño.

For November and December, Pagasa expects temperatures to be around 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius above normal.

With Cebu’s average maximum temperature during these months at approximately 31 degrees Celsius, daytime readings could approach 32 degrees.

This means residents may still feel the cooler winds associated with Amihan while experiencing temperatures warmer than what is normally expected for the season.

Heat index factors

The risk from rising temperatures is particularly pronounced during the middle of the day, when air temperatures generally reach their highest levels.

Quiblat said temperatures typically begin increasing at around 10 a.m. before peaking between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., although heat index readings may reach their highest levels anytime within this window depending on the air temperature and relative humidity.

Pagasa Mactan recorded heat index readings ranging from 38 to 39 degrees Celsius during the week leading up to Sunday, Nov. 8.

The heat index measures how hot conditions feel to the human body by factoring in both actual air temperature and relative humidity; as moisture in the air increases, sweat evaporates more slowly, making it harder for the body to regulate its temperature.

“When relative humidity is high and air temperature is high, the heat index also rises,” he said.

Safety precautions

With the possibility of more intense heat in the coming months, Quiblat advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during periods when temperatures peak.

He recommended limiting direct sun exposure to no more than 20 minutes, warning that staying out longer could increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Residents were also advised to drink plenty of water, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and seek shaded or cooler places when temperatures become uncomfortable.

The projected heat index of up to 52 degrees Celsius falls within the extreme danger category, underscoring the need for precautions as Cebu braces for the combined effects of El Niño and the hot and dry season. CDV