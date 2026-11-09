Extreme heat prompts push for 5:30 a.m. school classes

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is being urged to consider moving elementary school classes to as early as 5:30 a.m. and shifting to modular learning every Friday as the city prepares for the anticipated effects of the 2026-2027 El Niño.

The proposed adjustment allows pupils to attend face-to-face classes from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Monday to Thursday, limiting their exposure to rising temperatures while maintaining classroom instruction.

The proposal follows a meeting on Friday, Nov. 6, where public and private school administrators raised concerns over existing heat-related learning guidelines, seeking greater flexibility in adjusting class hours and learning arrangements.

Proposed schedule

City Councilor Dave Tumulak filed the resolution urging Archival to coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) and elementary schools in Cebu City to consider the temporary schedule.

The measure covers public and private elementary schools and recommends Modular Distance Learning (MDL) every Friday to prevent prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Classroom hours

Under the proposed arrangement, kindergarten pupils would attend three hours of face-to-face classes, while Grades 1 and 2 would have four hours and 20 minutes. Grade 3 pupils would spend four hours and 30 minutes in school, and Grades 4 to 6 would complete six hours of instruction.

The resolution calls for supplementary learning arrangements to cover instructional hours outside the classroom schedule, subject to applicable DepEd policies. This Friday modular setup allows pupils to continue their lessons without attending face-to-face classes.

Tumulak’s measure emphasizes coordinating the adjustments with DepEd and concerned educational institutions while considering instructional requirements and school-level conditions.

School recommendations

During the Nov. 6 meeting, school administrators discussed concentrating classroom instruction in the morning when temperatures are lower. Some representatives raised concerns over differences in classroom capacity, school facilities and learners’ access to suitable environments, which could affect implementation.

Archival said the Cebu City Government will consolidate the recommendations from public and private schools and forward them to the DepEd Central Office for consideration. He noted they will await further discussions between DepEd and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) before finalizing adjustments.

Learning modalities

Meanwhile, Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo said several schools in the Cebu City Division have shortened their class periods in response to the heat. She reminded school heads to observe DepEd Memorandum 64, series of 2026, which provides a four-level learning modality framework for managing heat-related disruptions.

Under the framework, schools may adjust learning arrangements depending on prevailing heat conditions, with face-to-face classes suspended at higher heat index levels. Bongo said the division office will meet to clarify implementation concerns and discuss adjustments to class schedules and subject arrangements, while school heads prepare position papers detailing their recommendations for submission to DepEd.

Tumulak’s proposed resolution cited DepEd Memorandum 64, issued on Oct. 26, which outlines anticipatory measures and learning continuity strategies for the 2026-2027 super El Niño. It also referenced Executive Order (EO) 130, issued by the Office of the President on Oct. 28, establishing guidelines for suspending and resuming classes, school activities and onsite work based on prevailing hazards and localized risk assessments.

Under Section 4(b) of the EO, local chief executives, as chairpersons of their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils, may declare localized suspensions of face-to-face classes based on documented risk assessments and consultation requirements.

The proposed resolution seeks to have the mayor coordinate with DepEd through the Cebu City Schools Division Office and the affected elementary schools to implement the adjusted schedule. It directs the City Council secretary to furnish copies of the resolution to the mayor, DepEd and other concerned offices for appropriate action.

The measure remains a proposal and does not change existing school schedules. / CAV