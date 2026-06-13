Fête de la Musique 2026 in Cebu expands into four-day celebration of music, community

FÊTE de la Musique 2026 returns to Cebu this June with its biggest edition yet, transforming the city into a vibrant stage for music, cultural exchange and community celebration. Co-presented by Alliance Française de Cebu and Melt Records, the four-day festival brings together local and international artists through a series of performances and creative gatherings across multiple venues.

The festivities begin on June 18, with French Notes & Cebuano Voices at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, featuring renowned French pianist Maxime Zecchini alongside Cebu’s Sforzando Ensemble and the Huni Habagat Choir. The concert, presented by Alliance Française de Cebu and the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation, highlights the cultural dialogue between France and the Philippines through music.

On June 20 and 21, the Main Stage Weekend at Ayala Malls Central Bloc will showcase Cebu’s thriving music scene with performances from artists including Zeke Abella, The Sundown and Sansette. Curated by festival director Dexter Sy of Melt Records, the lineup reflects the diversity and growth of Cebuano music.

Beyond the main stage, the Cebu Pocket Stages will feature more than 60 performers across nine community-curated stages in venues around the metro, offering audiences the chance to discover a wide range of genres and emerging talent. Supporting these activations, TuneCore will host the Cebu finals of its “Flex Your Flow” rap competition and provide performance opportunities for selected aspiring musicians.

The celebration extends further with ATUAng Pride 2026 on June 27 at Atua Midtown, featuring drag performances that underscore the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and creative expression.

Now in its most expansive Cebu edition to date, Fête de la Musique 2026 continues its mission of making music accessible to all while celebrating the artists and communities that shape Cebu’s cultural landscape. / PR