Fête de la Musique goes for grand 30th anniversary in the PH

Daniele Araula Fuentes, Silliman University Intern / Writer
SONIC aficionados are in for a spectacular ride as Fête de la Musique celebrates its 30th anniversary in the Philippines — this 2024 is set to be the grandest celebration yet.
Here in Cebu City, music lovers are in for a treat with two grand stages set to ignite the city’s vibrant music scene. On June 21, at the La Parisienne Stage, and on June 29, at the Ayala Center Cebu Stage, top indie acts and local rising artists will come together to create an atmosphere of pure melodic bliss.
Fête de la Musique has become a platform for renowned and rising artists in the Philippines to showcase their music to a growing audience. But this year, in honor of the 2024 Summer Olympics taking place in Paris, France, Fête de la Musique will also feature sports and culture.
Artist lineup
On June 21, top up-and-coming artists from the Cebu music scene will bring laid-back and energetic performances at the La Parisienne Stage. Expect performances from IIICCCYYY, Sugarkiss, Liana San Diego, Elemino & DŒZA, Hollywood Folk Hogan, Zoya and a DJ set from Mistermil.
On June 29, Cebu’s leading indie rock bands — Mandaue Nights, The Sundown, Sansette, Kubra Commander, The Qings and Coloura -- will take the Ayala Center Cebu Stage to bring their unique energy to the forefront.
Additionally, attendees can look forward to a thrilling battle-style performance that will highlight the unique fusion of music, sports and street culture inherent in breakdancing as Decathlon, a French sporting goods retailer, will bring “Breaking-Cebu,” a platform that brings one of Cebu’s top B-boy communities together.
About Fête de la Musique
Fête de la Musique, also known as “World Music Day,” is a global celebration of music where different artists from all over the world perform in different stages. The event is designed to promote music and encourage people to make music, with the slogan “Faites de la musique!” (Make Music!) emphasizing the idea of music being accessible to everyone.
Melt Records continues to host Fête de la Musique in Cebu in partnership with Alliance Francaise de Cebu. This event is free and open to the public, making it a perfect opportunity to gather and celebrate a one-of-a-kind experience.