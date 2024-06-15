Fête de la Musique goes for grand 30th anniversary in the PH

Artist lineup

On June 21, top up-and-coming artists from the Cebu music scene will bring laid-back and energetic performances at the La Parisienne Stage. Expect performances from IIICCCYYY, Sugarkiss, Liana San Diego, Elemino & DŒZA, Hollywood Folk Hogan, Zoya and a DJ set from Mistermil.

On June 29, Cebu’s leading indie rock bands — Mandaue Nights, The Sundown, Sansette, Kubra Commander, The Qings and Coloura -- will take the Ayala Center Cebu Stage to bring their unique energy to the forefront.

Additionally, attendees can look forward to a thrilling battle-style performance that will highlight the unique fusion of music, sports and street culture inherent in breakdancing as Decathlon, a French sporting goods retailer, will bring “Breaking-Cebu,” a platform that brings one of Cebu’s top B-boy communities together.

About Fête de la Musique

Fête de la Musique, also known as “World Music Day,” is a global celebration of music where different artists from all over the world perform in different stages. The event is designed to promote music and encourage people to make music, with the slogan “Faites de la musique!” (Make Music!) emphasizing the idea of music being accessible to everyone.

Melt Records continues to host Fête de la Musique in Cebu in partnership with Alliance Francaise de Cebu. This event is free and open to the public, making it a perfect opportunity to gather and celebrate a one-of-a-kind experience.