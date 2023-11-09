F2 Logistics makes quick work of embattled Gerflor

THE F2 Logistics Cargo Movers easily handled the Gerflor Defenders, winning in three sets, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14, in the Premier Volleyball League Second All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Coming off a hard-earned five-set win over Farm Fresh, the Cargo Movers dominated Defenders, who are currently dealing with financial troubles. The win moved the team into a tie for the sixth spot with Cignal, with the two having identical 4-2 records.

“Of course, it’s a good boost for the team for the next game with the defending champions, but I told them that this is good preparation for the next game, and we cannot be complacent,” said F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego.

After cruising through the first two sets, F2 Logistics raised its game in the third set with Jolina Dela Cruz, Jovelyn Fernandez and Mars Alba collaborating to establish a 14-point lead at 21-7, which blew the wind out of the sails of the Defenders.

“Against all teams, if we can create a significant lead in the score, not just against Gerflor but also against other teams, I want to see how others will perform because, of course, they are also part of the team,” Diego remarked.

Ara Galang led the Cargo Movers with 11 points, including three blocks, along with 11 excellent digs and three excellent receptions after an hour and 19 minutes of play.

Aby Marano contributed 10 points with six attacks, two blocks and two rejections, while Ivy Lacsina also scored 10 points with 10 successful attacks.

On the other hand, the Defenders, who are currently under investigation due to the management’s mishandling of the team, were led by Cebuana Danika Gendrauli with 11 points, including nine attacks and two aces.

Gerflor has now suffered its sixth consecutive loss in as many games.