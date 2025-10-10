F2F classes in Mandaue suspended for 1 week

MAYOR Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced Friday, October 10, that all face-to-face classes in Mandaue City are suspended for one week starting October 13, 2025, or until further notice.

The decision aims to give students and families time to recover and cope with the recent series of earthquakes that affected various parts of the region.

“To allow our students and families time to cope with the recent earthquake episodes and ensure everyone’s safety, face-to-face classes in all levels are suspended,” the mayor said.

All public schools in the city will shift to asynchronous learning through Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM), while private schools are encouraged to adopt similar setups.

Ouano also said that the City Government is coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) to mobilize manpower and provide psychosocial therapy programs for affected schools.

“We have seen and heard your concerns, Mandauehanons. Rest assured that the City Government is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions,” the mayor assured.

Citizens are urged to stay tuned for further updates and continue observing safety measures. (ABC)