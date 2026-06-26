F4 donates P2.5M to earthquake victims

ICONIC boy band F4 donated P2.5 million to help victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani on June 8, 2026.

The donation was turned over to the ABS-CBN Foundation’s Sagip Kapamilya program a few days before the group’s concert at the Philippine Arena on June 27.

“On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, ABS-CBN Foundation announced on its official platforms that the F4FOREVER stars have already donated P2.5 million to support its Sagip Kapamilya relief operations in Mindanao,” the foundation said.

“Their heartfelt contribution arrives just ahead of their much-anticipated first World Tour stop in the Philippines on June 27 at the Philippine Arena, presented by Live Nation.”

The F4 concert is organized by Live Nation Philippines and features Jerry Yan, Van Ness Wu and Vic Chou, together with the group’s new lead vocalist, Ashin. / TRC