Fabiosa & Villamor: AirBnB vs. WellBnB

On Nov. 21, 2025, Airbnb, Inc. filed with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office an Opposition to the trademark application for “WELLBNB.” In the Opposition, Airbnb states that it is the owner of the following internationally well-known “AIRBNB” trademark registered for the following services: providing online business directories featuring temporary lodging, arranging temporary housing accommodations, travel agency services, online travel accommodations, and vacation real estate listing, among others. The Opposition avers that: (1) the opposed “WELLBNB” trademark incorporates “BNB” and intentionally plays off the famous “AIRBNB” mark; (2) “WELBNB” is structurally, conceptually, and phonetically similar to “AIRBNB”; (3) “WELLBNB” combines the familiar English word “WELL” with the “BNB” suffix; and (4) the word “WELL” will not distinguish “WELLBNB” from “AIRBNB.” (https://ttabvue.uspto.gov/ttabvue)