Fabiosa & Villamor: Campbell Soup

CBS News reports that Campbell Soup sued Shelby Campbell, a Michigan Congressional candidate, for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, which was filed in early October 2025, claims that Shelby Campbell uses a campaign logo that is similar to the Campbell Soup logo, without the permission of the soup company. The complaint claims that the use of the Campbell Soup logo suggests an endorsement of the candidate by the soup company. Shelby Campbell is running for the 2026 election cycle for Michigan’s 13th District. Campbell Soup states it received several messages and emails from consumers asking if it endorses the candidate. Campbell Soup says that Shelby Campbell ignored the cease-and-desist letter that it sent in September.