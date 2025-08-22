Fabiosa & Villamor: DJ Trivia vs. Video DJ Trivia

The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that a trademark infringement lawsuit was filed by the owners of the “DJ Trivia” and “DJ Bingo” trademarks against the owner of “Video DJ Trivia” and “Video DJ Bingo.” The lawsuit claims that “DJ Trivia” and “DJ Bingo” are registered trademarks covering entertainment services, including disc jockey music and bingo and trivia services in taverns and other venues throughout the United States. The lawsuit was filed against an events disc jockey. In his defense, the DJ says that he added the word “Video” such that his terms are “Video DJ Trivia,” “Video DJ Bingo,” “VJ Trivia,” and “VJ Bingo.” The DJ avers that the addition of the word “Video” makes his services different and that “VJ” represents something different from “DJ.”