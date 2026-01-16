Fabiosa & Villamor: Part 2: Carnegie Hall vs. Carnegie Diner & Café

In May 2025, we wrote that Carnegie Hall, the prestigious music venue located in New York, filed a trademark infringement suit against Carnegie Diner & Café. It is averred that Carnegie Diner & Café (1) showcases wall-size murals of the Carnegie Hall and its stage and (2) sells merchandise and T-shirts that feature Carnegie Hall and historic events that took place there. Carnegie Diner & Café claims that it is only giving homage to Carnegie Hall and to the people who appeared there. The lawsuit alleges that the public is confused into thinking that Carnegie Diner & Café is related to or is sponsored by Carnegie Hall. Reuters reports that the lawsuit was amicably settled in January 2026 where Carnegie Hall’s trademark rights are protected and that there will be no more consumer confusion. Carnegie Diner & Café’s trademark registration remains active.