Fabiosa & Villamor: Tina Turner vs. Simply Tina

Mandourlaw reports that Simply Tina, a Tina Turner tribute band, filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office an application to register its band name “Simply Tina” as a trademark for entertainment services. On June 2, 2025, the estate of Tina Turner filed an opposition to the “Simply Tina” application, claiming that if registered, “Simply Tina” would interfere with the trademark rights of the late Tina Turner. The issue is not whether the public would mistake the tribute band with Tina herself as her death was widely publicized. The question is whether the public will be led to believe that Simply Tina is connected to or is sponsored by the Tina Turner estate. The tribute band has until July 11, to file its answer to the opposition.