Fabiosa & Villamor: XBOX vs. XBOX for pet products

On Oct. 22, 2025, Microsoft Corp. filed with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office an Opposition to the trademark application for “XBOX” to be used for anti-flea collars for pets, pet training aids, diapers for pets, and other products for pets. In the Opposition, Microsoft states that it is the owner of the following internationally well-known trademarks: “XBOX,” “XBOX LIVE,” “XBOX 360,” “XBOX ONE,” “XBOX SERIES,” and “XBOX VELOCITY ARCHITECTURE” registered for video game consoles, educational services, video streaming, video game software, and online retail store services for downloadable computer and video games. The Opposition adds that it sells the “XBOX” marks for a wide range of products and services and the public will be misled into thinking that the applicant’s pet products originate from or are authorized and licensed by Microsoft. It adds that although pet products are different from “XBOX” goods, they are ordinary consumer goods that are sold through the same retail channels as Microsoft’s products.

