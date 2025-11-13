Face-to-face classes resume in Mandaue City after series of calamities

FACE-TO-FACE classes officially resumed on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in all public schools across Mandaue City, according to Dr. Edgar Espina, Mandaue Administrative Officer of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Dr. Espina confirmed that while most schools have fully returned to in-person learning, some campuses continue to implement blended learning since several classrooms are still being used as evacuation centers.

“Yes, we’ve resumed face-to-face classes today, November 13, for all schools. However, for those schools that still have evacuees, they are currently adopting blended learning,” Espina said.

“The kind of blended learning used depends on the school head’s discretion.”

He explained that schools cleared of evacuees are now fully ready for classroom-based learning, while others serving as temporary shelters are making adjustments to accommodate both students and displaced families.

“For now, some learners are using vacant rooms, while others are following modular or rotational schedules,” he added.

“DepEd also allows the use of schools as evacuation centers for up to 15 days, but that doesn’t mean schools must use the entire period. Once evacuees can return home, classes can fully resume.”

This week, students are focusing on review activities, with examinations scheduled for next week.

Espina admitted that students have much to catch up on after a month of class disruptions caused by consecutive events — including the recent earthquake, Typhoon Tino, and a teachers’ health break.

“Because of these events, students now have a lot to make up for. But during those days without physical classes, they continued modular work, so learning never completely stopped,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Espina expressed optimism that returning to classrooms will help students regain motivation.

“Now that face-to-face classes are back, I hope our learners, especially the high school students, will be excited again to see their classmates — and maybe even their crushes,” he said with a laugh.

He noted that no major school damage was reported during Typhoon Tino, although flooding caused significant disruptions.

“The flood really caused the disaster. The winds and rain were manageable for schools, but flooding was the real challenge,” he said.

To support students emotionally affected by the recent calamities, DepEd Mandaue, in coordination with the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS), has been conducting psychosocial interventions.

“For those students whose homes were washed out or severely damaged, teachers will definitely consider their situations,” Espina said.

“Our DepEd teachers are always pro-student. Whatever our learners need, we’ll provide. Whatever they’re going through, we’ll understand and adjust.”

Espina added that schools in Barangay Tingub remain under blended learning since several classrooms there continue to house evacuees.

The city council is considering writing to the DepEd Regional Director to request an extension for the use of some schools as evacuation centers, although no formal letter has been received yet.

Espina assured parents and students that Mandaue’s teachers are doing their best to help learners recover both academically and emotionally.

“Our goal is not just to restore normal classes, but also to bring back hope and enthusiasm among our students,” he said. (ABC)