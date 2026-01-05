Face-to-face classes resume in North Cebu

FACE-TO-FACE classes in the town of San Remigio, northern Cebu resumed on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026; but only in habitable school buildings following the Sept. 30, 2025 earthquake.

San Remigio Councilor Miguel Martinez said schools with damaged but usable classrooms may proceed with in-person classes, while those with uninhabitable rooms will temporarily hold classes in makeshift classrooms.

“The mayor has given the go signal to DepEd to start face-to-face classes but it will be based on the classrooms that are habitable. The ones that are not will have to use makeshift classrooms,” he said.

He said the local government is coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) which is in charge of the repair, rebuilding, or replacement of damaged classrooms and school buildings.

Meanwhile, DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said face-to-face classes may resume in all schools except those that were destroyed and have no classrooms available for use.

SunStar Cebu reported on Sunday, Jan. 4, that classes in Bogo City public schools remain suspended months after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake, even as some private schools have resumed in-person classes after passing safety assessments.

Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez said public schools are still waiting for clearance from the schools division superintendent, who is set to issue a compliance checklist as a requirement for resuming face-to-face classes.

Meanwhile, the town of Medellin lifted the suspension of face-to-face classes effective Jan. 5, through Executive Order 1, allowing only classrooms certified safe by the Department of Public Works and Highways and DepEd engineers and requiring flexible learning arrangements where classrooms remain unsafe.

Data from the DepEd Cebu Province, showed that the earthquake damaged 2,709 classrooms in northern Cebu. Of the number, 438 were destroyed, 845 had major damage, and 1,426 suffered minor damage. / CDF