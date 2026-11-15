Facebook: Facing a Ban?

After its launch at Harvard in 2004, Facebook immediately became a hot trend in the cyber world, ushering in an active era of social media. In its early years, it was a convenient tool for connecting with new friends and reconnecting with old ones. With interesting features introduced later, such as the News Feed and Messenger, Facebook encouraged broader user engagement and became a popular social media platform.

However, as the years went by and more users joined, the platform was abused and used for various exploitative activities. Fake news became hors d’oeuvres in almost every scroll of the feed, and scam accounts proliferated in all its corners. Just recently, some lawmakers in the country wanted to probe Meta in response to complaints from users about the undesirable factors plaguing the platform. They even considered the possibility of banning the use of social media if these issues were not resolved. With this, SunStar asked its readers if they were in favor of the proposal to ban Facebook.