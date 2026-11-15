Facebook: Facing a Ban?

After its launch at Harvard in 2004, Facebook immediately became a hot trend in the cyber world, ushering in an active era of social media. In its early years, it was a convenient tool for connecting with new friends and reconnecting with old ones. With interesting features introduced later, such as the News Feed and Messenger, Facebook encouraged broader user engagement and became a popular social media platform.
However, as the years went by and more users joined, the platform was abused and used for various exploitative activities. Fake news became hors d’oeuvres in almost every scroll of the feed, and scam accounts proliferated in all its corners. Just recently, some lawmakers in the country wanted to probe Meta in response to complaints from users about the undesirable factors plaguing the platform. They even considered the possibility of banning the use of social media if these issues were not resolved. With this, SunStar asked its readers if they were in favor of the proposal to ban Facebook.
Mark Genesis Durban, entrepreneur
I do not support a complete ban on Facebook because it serves as an essential tool for daily communication and commerce. However, the platform urgently needs to implement stronger security measures and tighter restrictions for its users. It must enforce stricter moderation policies to effectively combat the spread of false information and malicious content. Striking a balance between keeping the platform accessible and protecting its community should be Facebook’s primary responsibility.
James Andrew Lopez, architectural intern
I am not in favor of banning Facebook. It is a critical platform for opinions, communication, news and information, as well as employment and commerce. However, I strongly believe that strict measures must be implemented to hold all users accountable for their actions online.
Celwyn James Torillo, psychology student
I don’t think Facebook should be completely banned because, like any other tool, its impact depends on how people use it. It can be a platform for communication, education and awareness, but it can also spread misinformation and negatively affect people’s mental health. As a psychology student, I believe that instead of banning it entirely, we should focus on digital literacy, accountability and helping people become more aware of how social media influences their thoughts and behavior.
Rhed Vincent Odion, interior design student
Facebook is still one of the important ways people stay connected with friends, family and online communities. Even though the platform has its downsides, such as misinformation, fake news and distractions, it’s still super useful for school groups and local announcements. So instead of banning it completely, the focus should be on teaching people how to use social media more responsibly. S