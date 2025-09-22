Facebook user cries politics after his arrest for cyber libel

POLICE arrested a man on Monday morning, Sept. 22, 2025, on a cyber libel charge he claims is politically motivated, saying it stems from his criticism of local officials during the election season.

The warrant was served against Redmon Colina at 10 a.m. and he was later taken to the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Station 1.

Last April, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 filed a cybercrime complaint against Colina for allegedly posting a fake, defamatory statement on Facebook attributed to Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon. The manipulated image included Ouano-Dizon’s photo, the House of Representatives seal and a fabricated quote about the P20-million Maguikay Skywalk project.

Colina admitted to posting the misleading content, which NBI 7 described as malicious and fabricated.

Charges were filed for computer-related forgery and cyber libel under Republic Act (RA) 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act. The NBI stated that this action supports ongoing efforts to combat fake news and internet-related crimes.

In an interview with reporters Monday, Colina alleged the case was “made up” because he is “with the other camp,” referring to the Ouanos’ political opponent. He said the charge arose from a social media post about the skywalk project that included a Bible verse and a remark questioning the sincerity of a prayer by Ouano‑Dizon and Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano. The post, he added, was part of a case already dismissed.

“That was dismissed and yet that is what they filed against me here. This happened during the election season,” Colina said.

Maj. Philip John Libres, MCPO Station 1 chief, said the arrest was made through a warrant for violation of Section 4 of RA 10175.

Libres said the warrant, dated Sept. 22, was served immediately because officers were already at the court and knew Colina’s location. Although the case falls under the jurisdiction of MCPO Station 2 in Barangay Subangdaku, Station 1 served the warrant after securing it first. Bail was set at P10,000.

Attempts to get a statement from Ouano‑Dizon were unsuccessful. / ABC