Faces of Cebu: Stories of pride, resilience and the power of community

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
THIS week’s images highlight stories of diversity, resilience, faith, public safety, advocacy, education and the environment.
The week begins with thousands of members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies filling the streets during the historic first Cebu Grand Pride Parade, celebrating Pride Month while calling for equality, inclusion and the protection of LGBTQIA+ rights.
In Cordova, pupils of San Miguel Primary School continue attending classes in temporary tent classrooms as construction of their permanent school building remains unfinished, underscoring the urgent need for safe, durable and weather-resistant learning spaces.
The Cebu Archdiocese then bids a final farewell to Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Emilio “Boy” Bataclan during a solemn funeral mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, followed by his interment at the Cathedral Mausoleum.