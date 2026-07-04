Faces of Cebu: Stories of pride, resilience and the power of community

In Cordova, pupils of San Miguel Primary School continue attending classes in temporary tent classrooms as construction of their permanent school building remains unfinished, underscoring the urgent need for safe, durable and weather-resistant learning spaces.

The Cebu Archdiocese then bids a final farewell to Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Emilio “Boy” Bataclan during a solemn funeral mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, followed by his interment at the Cathedral Mausoleum.