Faces of Christmas remebering the characters who shaped our childhood holidays

Christmas, to us, had faces. It was the Grinch learning to love, Kevin McCallister learning to survive, Cindy Lou Who asking the questions adults forgot to ask. Long before we understood tradition, these characters taught us what the season felt like.
Here’s a little throwback to make Christmas feel young again — especially now, when everything around us feels louder and heavier. In remembering the stories that once shaped our holidays, we’re reminded of a time when Christmas was simpler, warmer and maybe that’s exactly what we need right now.
The Grinch
A lot of Gen Zs and millennials grew up afraid of the Grinch, only to later understand him. Funny and a little sad, he’s a character we can’t look at the same way anymore. His hatred was a defense mechanism against loneliness during the happiest season of all. What once seemed scary now feels poignant, as we see how love and connection softened him, reminding us that even the coldest hearts can change when met with kindness.
Cindy Lou Who
A sweet child for the sweetest season. Cindy Lou Who embodies the true spirit of Christmas, and it’s not hard to see why. She is generous, kind, and loving, helping her mother, questioning cruelty, and believing in goodness when adults fail to do so. In her quiet way, she reminds us that Christmas is about compassion more than perfection.
Kevin McCallister
Every time the “Home Alone” movies play, it feels like going back in time, siblings gathered around the TV, laughter filling the room. Though the snow-filled setting is far from anything we experience in the Philippines, it’s the moment when Kevin is finally embraced by his family that hits closest to home. It reminds us that no matter how far or forgotten we feel, Christmas is where we belong.
Buddy the Elf
Buddy taught us that joy doesn’t have an expiration date. Loud, awkward and endlessly optimistic, he reminded us that believing — really believing — can save Christmas. As kids, he made us laugh. As adults, he dares us not to lose our wonder in a world that constantly tries to quiet it.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rudolph was the misfit before we even knew the word. He showed us that being different can be painful but it can also lead the way. From the classic stop-motion special to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie” (1998) and “Rudolph and the Island of Misfit Toys” (2001), countless adaptations have kept his story alive, reminding every child that being unique is something to celebrate during the holidays.
The Polar Express Bell
The bell didn’t ring for everyone — and that was the point. Based on the 1985 children’s book, it taught us that belief is something you choose to hold onto. As children, we heard it clearly. As adults, we sometimes question whether the whole movie was a dream, noticing the hazy, occasionally nightmarish visuals that once felt magical. Yet even in its surreal moments, the story reminds us of the wonder we once felt and the simple joy of believing without doubt.
These characters didn’t just live on screen, they lived in our Christmases. And maybe, in revisiting them now, we’re not just remembering our childhoods. We’re reclaiming the parts of ourselves that still believe Christmas can be gentle, hopeful and full of wonder.