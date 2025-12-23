Faces of Christmas remebering the characters who shaped our childhood holidays

The Polar Express Bell

The bell didn’t ring for everyone — and that was the point. Based on the 1985 children’s book, it taught us that belief is something you choose to hold onto. As children, we heard it clearly. As adults, we sometimes question whether the whole movie was a dream, noticing the hazy, occasionally nightmarish visuals that once felt magical. Yet even in its surreal moments, the story reminds us of the wonder we once felt and the simple joy of believing without doubt.

These characters didn’t just live on screen, they lived in our Christmases. And maybe, in revisiting them now, we’re not just remembering our childhoods. We’re reclaiming the parts of ourselves that still believe Christmas can be gentle, hopeful and full of wonder.