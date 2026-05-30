Facial recognition technology proposed for local businesses

Summary:

The Mandaue City Police Office, led by Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr., is urging the City Council to require local businesses to install high-definition CCTV cameras with facial recognition capabilities.

The proposed ordinance amendments aim to improve criminal investigations by addressing low-quality security footage and establishing clearer, faster procedures for law enforcement to access private surveillance recordings.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano expressed support for the technology-driven initiative, while the City Council plans to conduct consultations to balance public safety with business interests.

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is urging the City Council to amend the City’s existing closed-circuit television (CCTV) ordinance to require business establishments to install high-definition surveillance cameras with facial recognition capabilities to strengthen crime prevention and improve criminal investigations.

Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr., MCPO director, said the proposed amendments seek to modernize the city’s surveillance system and address recurring challenges investigators face when reviewing low-quality security footage from private establishments.

Acosta said clearer and more advanced CCTV systems would significantly improve the ability of law enforcement agencies to identify suspects, reconstruct incidents and gather evidence during investigations. “The goal is to enhance public safety and make criminal investigations more efficient. Many cases could be resolved more quickly if authorities have access to high-quality video footage that clearly captures the identities of individuals involved,” Acosta said.

Ordinance review

The City Council is reviewing the proposal, with legislators checking the existing ordinance to determine the necessary amendments to strengthen its implementation. Under the proposed changes, business establishments throughout the city, particularly large commercial entities, must upgrade their security infrastructure to high-definition cameras with facial recognition technology.

Police officials believe this technology enables investigators to identify persons of interest more rapidly and improves overall crime detection. Aside from upgrading camera standards, the proposal seeks to streamline police access to CCTV recordings to eliminate delays from private establishments that have previously slowed investigative efforts. The amendments aim to establish clearer procedures for law enforcement agencies to obtain relevant recordings efficiently while complying with legal requirements.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Evangelista Abad, director of the Police Regional Office 7, has consistently advocated for technology-driven solutions to enhance public safety. Officials noted that surveillance systems with facial recognition capabilities are increasingly vital tools in rapidly developing urban areas with growing commercial activity and population density.

Executive support

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano expressed support for the initiative, encouraging local government agencies to adapt to emerging technologies that help law enforcement respond more effectively to crimes.

Meanwhile, the City Council, including Councilor Joel Seno and members of the committee on laws and ordinances, will conduct consultations to examine the current provisions. Legislators aim to identify amendments that enhance public safety while balancing the interests of business owners.

Police officials emphasized that the measure will serve as both a crime deterrent and an investigative aid. If approved, the amended ordinance will establish higher surveillance standards for local businesses, marking a significant step toward integrating advanced security technologies in Mandaue City. / ABC