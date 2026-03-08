Facility that manufactures home care products opens

MANDAUE City’s status as a premier industrial hub is getting a boost following the opening of a new manufacturing facility owned by one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies.

Unilever Philippines has invested in a manufacturing facility in Mandaue City that will produce home care products for the Visayas and Mindanao markets.

The 1,600-square-meter facility will manufacture liquid home care products such as fabric conditioners and laundry liquids, supporting growing demand in southern Philippine markets while strengthening the company’s regional supply chain.

According to the company, the new site marks its first manufacturing operation outside Luzon, expanding its national production footprint and bringing production closer to consumers in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Van Nguyen-thi-bich, general manager for Home Care at Unilever Greater Asia, said the investment is part of the company’s continuing push to localize production following the opening of its Cavite facility in 2023.

By producing goods closer to southern markets, the Mandaue facility is expected to shorten delivery lead times, lower transport costs and reduce the need to ship products from Luzon to the Visayas and Mindanao. The company said the move will also help cut logistics-related carbon emissions and ease port congestion.

Industry growth is also supporting the expansion. The Philippines remains among Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets for fast-moving consumer goods, driven by steady demand across home care, food, beauty and personal care segments. / KOC