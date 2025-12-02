Factory-gate prices slow in October

PHILIPPINE factory-gate prices rose more slowly in October as weaker gains in electronics, food and metals pulled down the Producer Price Index (PPI), the statistics agency said on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

The PPI measures average changes in the prices that manufacturers receive for their goods. It is closely watched because it can signal future movements in consumer inflation and reflect cost pressures facing industries.

The PPI for manufacturing increased 0.3 percent year-on-year, easing from 0.8 percent in September. In October 2024, prices fell 0.4 percent. The key drag came from computer, electronic and optical products, which swung to a one percent annual drop from a 0.6 percent increase a month earlier. The segment accounted for 56.0 percent of the slowdown and carries the second-highest weight in the index.

Food manufacturing also cooled, with output prices rising 0.4 percent from 0.7 percent in September, led by slower increases in vegetable and animal oils and fats. Basic metals slowed to 1.4 percent from 2.2 percent. Of 22 industry divisions, 12 posted annual increases, while seven recorded declines.

Despite the softer annual reading, three sectors continued to support overall growth: manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, transport equipment and basic metals.

Month-on-month, the PPI rose 0.4 percent, faster than the 0.1 percent gain in September. The rebound was driven mainly by coke and refined petroleum products, which climbed one percent after a 1.9 percent drop. Transport equipment and electronics also posted stronger monthly increases, jointly accounting for over 90 percent of the pickup.

Food manufacturing inched up 0.04 percent month-on-month, supported by a 1.1 percent rise in processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and mollusks.

The agency said 12 industry divisions recorded monthly increases, four declined and three were unchanged. / KOC