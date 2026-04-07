Factory output growth accelerates in February

FACTORY output grew faster in February, driven by stronger gains in key manufacturing sectors, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The value of production index, based on the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (MISSI), rose 4.6 percent in February, accelerating from 2.6 percent in January and reversing the one-percent contraction a year earlier.

The PSA attributed the improved performance to a sharp rebound in the manufacture of basic metals, which grew 21.8 percent from a four percent decline in January. Faster growth in food and beverage products also contributed to the increase.

Meanwhile, the volume of production index climbed 3.2 percent, up from 1.3 percent in January and a turnaround from the two percent drop in February last year.

Average capacity utilization in manufacturing edged down to 77.5 percent from 77.8 percent in January, although all industry divisions operated above 60 percent.

The highest utilization rates were recorded in tobacco products (83.1 percent), other manufacturing, including repair and installation of machinery and equipment (81.4 percent), and wood, bamboo, cane, and rattan products (81.2 percent).

The MISSI tracks monthly data on employment, compensation, production, net sales, inventories, and capacity utilization, providing indicators to monitor the performance of the manufacturing sector. / PNA