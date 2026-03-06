Factory output growth eases in January 2026

FACTORY output grew in January but at a slower pace than in December, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed Friday, March 6, 2026.

Results of the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (MISSI) showed the value of production index (VaPI) rose by 2.7 percent in January, slightly slower than the 2.8 percent growth in December 2025.

In January 2025, VaPI increased by 4.1 percent.

The PSA attributed the slower growth to the weaker expansion in the manufacture of food products, which grew by 0.8 percent from 14.8 percent in December.

Slower growth in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products — 5.4 percent from 30.2 percent — and the easing of transport equipment manufacturing to 0.7 percent from 7.1 percent also pulled down the VaPI.

Meanwhile, the volume of production index (VoPI) slowed to 1.2 percent from 2 percent in December 2025. In January 2025, VoPI grew by 3.2 percent.

The PSA also reported that the average capacity utilization rate for manufacturing slightly rose to 77.8 percent from 77.6 percent in December.

All industry divisions posted capacity utilization rates above 60 percent during the month.

The top three divisions were manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products at 84.5 percent, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products at 82.5 percent, and manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical at 81.4 percent.

MISSI collects monthly data on employment, compensation, production, net sales, inventories, and capacity utilization from manufacturing establishments.

The PSA said the survey provides timely indicators to monitor the performance of growth-oriented industries in the manufacturing sector. / PNA