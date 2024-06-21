FADI-2021 hands 2013 its first loss

THE FADI-2021 remained on top of Division C in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 basketball tournament after vanquishing Nest Workspaces-2013, 87-82, on June 20, 2024, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2021 jumped its opponents and led by as many as 16, 43-27, before halftime. Although Batch 2013 tried to ride the hot shooting of Rendell Senining, who scored 43 points, Batch 2021 had the answer for every rally attempt, eventually getting the victory.

Batch 2021 now owns a 4-1 card, the same record as its victims.

Virgil Uy led the winners with 21 points and four rebounds, while Rey Marcus Fuentes added 14 markers. Josiah Villamayor added 12 points and 11 boards.

In other games, the Xchange Forex-2018 clobbered the Bright Lamps N’ Style-2022, 76-61. Batch 2018 surged in front by 14 points, 25-11, after the first canto and never looked back to improve to 3-2.

Benedict Chua had 26 points and 14 rebounds for 2018, while Andrew Velasco added 24 points, four boards, and four assists. Former Cesafi High School MVP Jed Colonia also filled the stat sheet with 11 points, 13 boards, five assists, and five steals.

Meanwhile, in Division B, the 04 The Win-2004 stayed undefeated with a 71-55 rout of the ZLREJ Trading & Construction-2010. Batch 2004 took over the game in the second canto, where it outclassed its foes, 22-10, to bring a 37-25 lead to halftime. It eventually raised its lead to 19 points before cruising to the dominant win.

Franco Te had 26 points, 18 rebounds, and five dimes for the winners. Ervin Lopena was also productive, with 11 markers, 11 boards, and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Insular Square-2005 barged into the win column with a 62-57 victory over Radius One-2007. Elddie Cabahug scored 23 points to push his squad to their first win of the tournament. / JNP