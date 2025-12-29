Fair skies to welcome New Year

FILIPINOS are expected to welcome the New Year with generally fair weather, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Janina Marte, Pagasa Visayas weather specialist, said in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, that no tropical cyclone is being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility ahead of the New Year.

Based on the latest situation report, weather conditions from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4 are expected to remain generally fair.

Despite the favorable outlook, Marte said the public should still expect chances of rain showers, mostly in the form of localized thunderstorms that are not expected to last long, usually ranging from one to two hours.

Marte added that during the second week of January, from Jan. 5 to 11, there is a low chance that a weather disturbance could develop into a tropical cyclone over the southern part of Palawan.

However, she stressed that this remains uncertain, as the forecast period is still far.

As of Dec. 29, Pagasa is not monitoring any low-pressure area or other weather system that could affect the country. / DPC