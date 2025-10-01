Fair weather in Cebu despite TD Paolo

CEBU will continue to experience generally fair weather in the next five days despite the development of Tropical Depression (TD) Paolo, which is forecast to make landfall in Northern Luzon on Friday, October 3, 2025.

According to Pagasa Visayas Weather Services Chief Engr. Al Quiblat, Paolo does not pose any weather threat to the Visayas.

In its latest bulletin issued at 5 p.m.,Wednesday, Pagasa reported that Paolo has intensified further while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

Quiblat said Paga Mactan is also closely monitoring the southwest monsoon or habagat for any possible enhancement, as well as its expected transition into the northeast monsoon or Amihan, which usually marks the start of the country’s dry season.

He added that while Cebu and the rest of the region will have fair weather, isolated light to moderate rains may still occur due to localized thunderstorms.

“Makasinati lang ta og partly cloudy skies ug adunay posibilidad sa pag-ulan, light to moderate, particularly in the afternoon and evening tungod sa localized thunderstorm,” Quiblat explained. (MVE)