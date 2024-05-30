Fair weather in next 5 days, says Pagasa

THE weather outlook of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) for the next five days beginning Thursday, May 30, 2024, does not indicate another tropical cyclone entering the country’s area of responsibility.

Alfredo F. Quiblat Jr., weather services chief of Pagasa Visayas, said in an interview with SunStar’s Beyond The Headlines Thursday, May 30, 2024, that based on their weather forecast, the next five days will generally have a fair weather.

He said a temperature of 26 to 34 degrees Celsius and a heat index of up to 42 degrees Celsius will still be experienced despite Pagasa’s declaration of the onset of the rainy season.

Pagasa announced on Wednesday, May 29, the onset of the rainy season, saying the passage of Typhoon Aghon and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) over the past few days have brought enough amount of rainfall that would merit the declaration.

He said La Niña may occur in September, adding that above-normal rain usually happens in the last quarter of the year toward December.

Quiblat advised the public to monitor updates from Pagasa, particularly their thunderstorm and rainfall advisories. (Melecia Paloma Cando, Benedicto College Intern)