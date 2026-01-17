Faith and culture converge in annual Sinulog eve rites

CEBU City marked a major highlight of the 461st Fiesta Señor on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, as 400 marine vessels escorted the galleon carrying the images of the Sto. Niño de Cebu, St. Joseph and Our Lady of Guadalupe during the annual seaborne procession.

Organized by the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in coordination with local government units and maritime authorities, the event drew thousands of devotees who lined the shorelines and joined in prayer from boats and coastal communities. This long-standing tradition, held on the eve of the Sinulog Grand Parade, symbolizes the deep-rooted devotion of Cebuanos to the Holy Child Jesus and the historic spread of Christianity across the island province.