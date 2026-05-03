Faith, focus, first place

WHAT began as a casual remark during senior high school became a defining moment for John Labrador, a resident of Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, who emerged as the topnotcher of the April 2026 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination with a rating of 94.25 percent.

“I jokingly expressed that it would be nice to be like him if I were to pursue electrical engineering,” Labrador recalled in an interview with SunStar Cebu, referring to an alumnus he once admired who topped the same exam.

Years later, Labrador himself claimed the top spot, turning a passing thought into reality.

He recounted facing self-doubt at the height of his review, questioning both his capability and his drive to succeed. While he initially avoided setting high expectations, he eventually embraced his goal and developed a firm belief in achieving it.

“Initially, I would not say that I really aimed to be a topnotcher, but it was definitely something I looked forward to, driven by mere desire rather than confidence,” said Labrador.

“I fully embraced the goal, claiming and manifesting that I really wanted it. Emerging as Top 1 was ultimately a blessing, more than I had asked for,” he added.

The topnotcher credited his success to dedication to continuous learning, along with the constant encouragement and trust of his family, partner and mentors -- support that helped him build confidence and thrive under pressure.

At 24 years old, Labrador finished his degree at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman as summa cum laude and was a recipient of the Jose C. Torres Award for Excellence in Electrical Engineering.

He was also a Department of Science and Technology merit scholar and an active member of several student organizations during his time at UP Diliman. In senior high school, he graduated as batch valedictorian with high honors at Science and Technology Education Center in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu.

Also making it to the top 10 were examinees from Cebu-based universities: Jude Noel Jarina of Cebu Institute of Technology–University, who ranked fourth with 93.30 percent, and Mark Jhon Gera of Cebu Technological University–Tuburan Campus, who placed fifth with 93.20 percent.

From doubt to discipline

Behind the top rank was a review period marked by uncertainty, exhaustion and constant recalibration. Labrador admitted to battling self-doubt while preparing for the boards, especially as he balanced demanding schedules and shifting study environments.

One of his most challenging decisions was enrolling in two review centers simultaneously. Having experienced a Manila-based review setup during his academic years at UP Diliman, he pushed himself to attend both programs to maximize exposure to lectures.

The result was a punishing routine of intercity travel, long study hours and occasional illness. At times, he stayed in a dorm near his review center but eventually moved closer to his cousin’s home to better manage fatigue and weather-related strain.

“Looking back, while it was a significant hassle, enduring these circumstances ultimately built my character and patience,” Labrador said.

He also adapted his study habits on the move, initially trying to follow a rigid, hour-by-hour study schedule with strict quotas, but found it physically unsustainable and counterproductive.

He later shifted to a more flexible approach, focusing on consistent daily progress rather than fixed study hours, while deliberately maintaining work-life balance and spending time with family and friends — including dates with his girlfriend.

Faith, trust, perspective

Reflecting on his journey, Labrador said he drew strength from a combination of discipline and quiet faith.

He shared that brief prayers before exams, while steady emotional support from his family — particularly his mother’s customary practices — helped him remain composed during the demanding review period.

Labrador emphasized the importance of trusting one’s abilities and support system, even when outcomes feel uncertain. He said he would encourage his younger self to embrace the process more fully, value experiences beyond studying and manage stress with balance.

He also avoided comparing himself with other examinees, describing it as a draining and “self-deprecating” habit. Instead, he focused on his own preparation and the shared goal of becoming a professional engineer.

“Trust that everything happens in its own time and remember that you are capable of meeting whatever challenges arise,” Labrador said.

“The Lord has his own ways and timing. I am just a fortunate student who landed in this spot,” Labrador added.

Lessons and adjustments

Looking back, Labrador said he would have placed greater emphasis on answering past board exam questions instead of relying heavily on condensed notes.

He also used artificial intelligence tools to generate practice questions and cross-check solutions — treating them as supplementary aids rather than primary sources.

For future examinees, he encouraged strengthening fundamentals, exploring advanced topics and relying on support systems without falling into comparison.

“While you may never feel fully ready, remember that you can never be too prepared. Stay focused on your own progress, build a strong support system and, most importantly, don’t lose yourself in the process. Dare to be different and stay curious,” Labrador said.

The Cebuano topnotcher is now taking time to rest and reflect. While he has received initial job offers, he has yet to decide on a specific career path, saying he hopes to pursue a role that allows him to grow as an electrical engineer anchored on “curiosity, service and integrity.”