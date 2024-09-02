‘Faith healer’ nabbed for stealing client’s necklace

A woman who identified herself as a faith healer and a staff member of a priest in Carcar City, Cebu, was arrested after stealing a gold necklace from a person she was giving a massage on Sunday afternoon, September 1, in Sibonga, Cebu.

The 44-year-old suspect, Cresencia Navales, of Barangay Sangat, San Fernando, Cebu, had just boarded a passenger bus that was parked in front of the municipal plaza when she was apprehended by Police Master Sergeant Arnel Caramonte and Patrolman Mark Gil Sumicad of the Sibonga Police Station.

The stolen Chinese gold necklace with a pendant was recovered from her possession.

According to the complainant, who sought help at the police station, the suspect introduced herself as a staff member of a priest in Carcar and a faith healer, offering a hilot massage.

While inside the room, Navales instructed her to remove her necklace and place it on top of the television.

However, after the massage, the victim noticed that her necklace was missing.

The victim immediately reported the incident to the police, who then conducted a follow-up operation and arrested the suspect. (DVG)