Faith, memory and the long road home: What Kalag-Kalag means to Cebuanos

As October gives way to November, the rhythm of Metro Cebu changes. Families arrive at bus terminals carrying overnight bags, flowers and candles. Others make their way to ports, preparing to cross the water to their hometowns. For many, the journey begins long before they reach a cemetery. It begins with the decision to come home.

For Cebuanos who observe Kalag-Kalag, the season surrounding All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day is more than a break from work or school. It is a time to pray for the departed, tend family graves and renew ties with relatives whose lives have taken them elsewhere.

At its heart is homecoming: a return not only to a place but also to the people and memories that give it meaning.

“We don’t go back home just to visit graves; we go back to remind ourselves where we come from. Every candle lit at the cemetery is a link to the past,” said Lourdes Villaflor, a native of Daan Bantayan, Cebu.

Remembering through

prayer and ritual

Taking its name from the Cebuano word kalag, meaning soul or spirit, Kalag-Kalag brings remembrance into everyday acts: offering prayers, lighting candles, preparing food and gathering beside a loved one’s grave.

Religious observance and family custom meet during these days, although practices differ from one household to another. Some families offer Mass intentions for deceased relatives. Others pray together at home or in the cemetery, pausing over names that younger generations may know only through photographs and stories.

Lighting candles is among the season’s most familiar gestures. Around a grave, the simple act of shielding a flame from the wind becomes part of the work of remembrance.

Alongside prayer are beliefs handed down within families — intimate ways of understanding loss and imagining a continuing connection with the dead.

“My grandmother always told us that when the candle wax drips slow, the souls are staying to listen to our prayers. It’s a comforting thought that they never truly leave us,” noted Mark Roldan, a Cebu resident

Such recollections belong to family experience rather than to a single, uniform tradition. Their meaning lies in how they are passed on: a grandmother’s words remembered years later, then shared with someone younger.

Food, stories and a place

at the gathering

Food also has a place in remembrance. Budbud, biko and pintos accompany family gatherings, linking the occasion to the kitchens and households where those tastes first became familiar.

Some families set aside food in remembrance of departed loved ones. Others simply bring enough to share among relatives spending the day together.

Around these meals, stories emerge. Someone recalls a grandfather’s habits, an aunt’s cooking or a parent’s favorite expression. Children hear about relatives they never met. Names on tombstones become people with personalities, histories and a place in the family’s ongoing story.

Grief remains part of the gathering, but it is not its only mood. Conversation and laughter can sit beside prayer and silence.

The long road back

For many working or studying in Metro Cebu — from BPO workers to students and daily wage earners — Kalag-Kalag means making the journey back to their provincial roots.

Some head south toward Carcar and Argao or travel onward to Dumaguete in Negros Oriental. Others head north toward Danao and Bogo or make their way to Bantayan Island. The destinations differ, but the purpose is familiar: to be with family and remember those who came before.

The journey requires time, money and patience. Families coordinate leave from work, arrange transport and carry what they need for a visit that may last only a day or two. Yet the effort itself can become an expression of care.

“The trip south is always long and exhausting with the traffic, but once you sit by your family’s tomb under the afternoon sun, eating budbud with cousins you haven’t seen all year, every kilometer is worth it,” said Grace Cañete, a Santander, Cebu native.

At the cemetery, remembrance involves practical work as well as prayer. Grass is trimmed, tombstones are cleaned and graves are put in order. Families unfold plastic chairs beneath tarps, pass food around and settle into conversations interrupted by months of distance.

For a few hours, the family gathers in one place again.

Planning your

Kalag-Kalag visit in 2026

Whether you are staying within Metro Cebu, traveling across the island or crossing to another province, check the latest announcements from your transport operator, local government and cemetery administration. Current schedules and local rules should guide your plans.

Travel and Departures

Confirm your terminal, route, departure time and payment options with your transport operator. For ferry trips to destinations such as Bohol, Leyte, Negros or Cebu’s offshore islands, check ticket availability, boarding requirements and weather advisories. Allow extra time for queues and transfers, and consult traffic updates before choosing an alternative route.

Cemetery visits

Check cemetery hours, entry arrangements and prohibited items before your visit. Bring water, sun and rain protection, essential medication and a rubbish bag. Keep pathways clear, respect nearby mourners and leave the gravesite clean.

Before leaving home

Check locks, switch off unnecessary appliances and secure cooking-gas supplies. Prepare enough cash for expected expenses, charge your phone and keep essential contact numbers accessible.

What remains after

the candles burn

Kalag-Kalag makes room for remembrance in lives otherwise occupied by work, school and daily responsibilities. It gives families an occasion to return, to speak the names of the dead and to tell their stories where younger relatives can hear them.

Eventually, the gathering ends. Chairs are folded, belongings are collected and families begin the journey back.

What they carry home is less visible than what they brought: a remembered voice, a newly learned story or the comfort of having spent time together. The candles burn down, but the work of remembering continues. S