Faithful told: Mary’s life model in following Jesus

AMID the 459th Fiesta Señor, the faithful were reminded of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s pivotal role in bringing them closer to Sto. Niño, the Child Jesus, and called upon to emulate the virtues that led her to victory in the face of many challenges.

In a profound celebration of faith, Rev. Fr. Aloysius Alojipan led the dawn novena mass following the Walk with Mary procession, emphasizing that “the Blessed Mother, herself, is a disciple of love,” referring to Jesus.

The early morning streets of Cebu City came alive with a radiant display of devotion as a multitude of worshippers, undeterred by inclement weather, joined the spiritually charged Walk with Mary procession at dawn Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Holding aloft lit candles, the sea of devotees created a warm and luminous atmosphere, casting a divine glow that illuminated the city streets.

In his homily, Alojipan, team moderator of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, marveled at the unwavering commitment of the faithful, who braved adverse weather conditions to partake in the religious procession.

He said, “We walk with life to Jesus through Mary,” underscoring the profound connection between Mary and the enduring message of love and faith embodied by Sto. Niño.

The Walk with Mary procession is a treasured tradition observed on the ninth day of the novena masses during the Fiesta Señor celebrations. Starting from the church in Barangay Guadalupe, devotees embarked on a journey through the streets of V. Rama, B. Rodriguez then Osmeña Blvd., until they reached the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Subsequently, the Misa de Traslaciones ensued, marking the initiation of the Traslacion—the transportation of the images of the Virgen de Guadalupe de Cebu and Sto. Niño de Cebu to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City. This significant act symbolizes the reunification of the Holy Family.

Drawing devotees from all walks of life to join in a collective expression of faith and reverence, the dawn novena mass served as a culmination of this spiritual journey. Alojipan encouraged the faithful to emulate the Blessed Mother’s unwavering devotion and love for the divine.

The priest also pulled at the heartstrings of the devotees, reminding them about how their mothers are their first providers, first line of defense, first source of strength, and are still faithful to them despite their shortcomings.

Symbol of strength

The priest expressed how Mary, as a follower of Christ, has become a symbol of hope and strength, mirroring the love of the Almighty Father on earth.

Alojipan elaborated on each element of L.O.V.E., explaining how Mary’s life serves as an inspiring testament to these principles.

“L” signifies Listening, and Mary, as a disciple, attentively listened to the will of God, accepting her role in the divine plan with humility and grace.

“O” stands for Consistent Obedience, and Mary consistently obeyed God’s commands, illustrating unwavering faith and trust in divine guidance.

“V” represents overcoming difficulties and being Victorious with God’s grace. Mary, despite facing challenges, emerged victorious through her unwavering faith and reliance on God’s grace.

“E” stands for Encouragement, and Mary serves as an Encouragement to strengthen others in faith and hope. Her example inspires believers to face their challenges with resilience and fortitude.

He encouraged the congregation to reflect on these principles in their own lives and spiritual journeys, fostering a deeper connection with the Blessed Mother and, consequently, with Jesus.

“Mary is a woman of faith and a model of being a disciple of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Alojipan's words resonated deeply, reinforcing the significance of the Blessed Mother as a disciple of love and a beacon of faith for the community, and teaching them the invaluable lesson of respecting elders, especially mothers.