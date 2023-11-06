Fajardo captures 7th PBA MVP award

CEBUANO hoops superstar June Mar Fajardo was named the PBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for a record seventh time on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 during the 47th Season Leo Annual Awards.

The University of Cebu (UC) product thus completed his return from a serious leg injury that sidelined him for a long while. Ginebra’s star guard Scottie Thompson claimed the MVP plum during that time. However, the 33-year-old reclaimed the throne on Sunday as the league’s best player.

The 6-foot-10 big man has captured all but one MVP trophy since the 2013-2014 season.

Fajardo was the runaway winner for the MVP plum, as he captured 2,248 points. He topped the statistical points race with 1,244, then got 852 media and 152 player votes.

The Cebuano earned a spot on the Mythical Five alongside teammate CJ Perez and Ginebra aces Christian Standhardinger, Thompson and Jamie Malonzo.

Fajardo was also named to the All-Defensive team with Standhardinger, Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon, and Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge.