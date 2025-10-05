Fajardo claims ‘Lucky 9’ MVP plum

The Leo Awards marked the opening of the 50th PBA season.

This latest honor further cements Fajardo’s place as the most decorated player in PBA history, surpassing every legend who came before him. He first won the MVP award in 2014, then remarkably strung together six consecutive MVPs from 2014 to 2019, before adding his seventh in 2022-23 season, eighth in 2023-2024 season, and ninth in the 2024-2025 season.

During the ceremony, Fajardo received his award in front of basketball icons, including Ramon Fernandez, the previous record-holder with four MVPs, and fellow legend Alvin Patrimonio, who also won four. The event symbolized a passing of the torch from the greats of the past to the towering symbol of modern dominance.

The 6-foot-10 center Fajardo also led this year’s Mythical First Team, joined by San Miguel teammate CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana of TNT, Robert Bolick of NLEX, and Arvin Tolentino, formerly of NorthPort and now playing in Korea with the Seoul SK Knights. / RSC