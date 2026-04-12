Fajardo earns world title shot after stunning first-round KO

MIEL Fajardo delivered a shocking performance on Sunday, April 12, 2026 (PH time), as he stopped highly rated Argentine boxer Tobias Reyes in the first round of their International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight world title eliminator in Galvez, Santa Fe, Argentina.

The 26-year-old Fajardo showed his punching power right away, knocking Reyes down with his very first punch — a strong left to the head.

Reyes managed to get up, but he was sent to the canvas again shortly after by a powerful overhand right. Despite being counted by referee Mario Gonzalez, he continued fighting.

However, Fajardo kept pressing forward. Reyes was hit with more clean punches, including two left hooks that pushed him toward the corner before another right hand sent him down for a third time.

In a bid to recover, Reyes briefly stopped the action by spitting out his mouthpiece, but it did not change the momentum. Fajardo responded with a flurry of punches to both the head and body, then dropped him for a fourth knockdown with another strong left.

The referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:05 of the opening round, awarding Fajardo a quick and dominant victory.

With the win, Fajardo becomes the mandatory challenger for the winner of the IBF flyweight world title fight on June 6 between champion Masamichi Yabuki and Mexican challenger Rene Calixto.

Reyes entered the bout as a strong favorite and was highly ranked in the division, including No. 7 by The Ring, No. 3 by both the IBF and the World Boxing Organization (WBO), and No. 7 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The victory improves Fajardo’s record to 14-3-2 with 12 knockouts, while Reyes drops to 18-2-1 with 16 knockouts. / EKA