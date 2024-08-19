Fajardo extends legacy with record 8th PBA MVP award

MANILA – June Mar Fajardo is once again the king of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) after winning his eighth Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum during the Leo Awards at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

The San Miguel center, aside from leading the league in statistical points (SPs) last season, also topped the media and player votes to beat teammate CJ Perez and now Terrafirma player Christian Standhardinger for the top individual prize.

Fajardo amassed 2,799 points, way ahead of Perez, who had 1,951.

Standhardinger, despite finishing second in SPs, and second too in player votes, fell to third with 1,731 points.

The three MVP candidates headlined the Mythical First Team, along with NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino and Meralco’s Chris Newsome.

Rookie of the Year Stephen Holt led the Mythical Second Team, joined by Cliff Hodge, Calvin Oftana, Jason Perkins and Juami Tiongson.

Now-Ginebra combo guard Holt and Tiongson helped Terrafirma make a return to the playoffs.

Fajardo, Newsome, and Hodge made the All-Defensive Team with Batang Pier’s Joshua Munzon and the Dyip’s Kemark Carino.

Rain Or Shine’s Jhonard Clarito was named Most Improved Player, while Paul Zamar received the Sportsmanship Award. / PNA