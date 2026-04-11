Fajardo faces Reyes in title eliminator

MIEL Fajardo faces highly-rated Argentine Tobias Reyes for the top spot in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight world title eliminator Sunday, April 12, 2026 (PH time), at the Club Atletico Santa Paula in Galvez, Sante Fe, Argentina.

Fajardo tipped the scales at 111.1 pounds, while Reyes weighed in at 111.8 pounds.

The 26-year-old Fajardo had a horrendous year in 2024 after losing to Thanongsak Simsri and Mchanja Yohana in regional title bouts. However, he bounced back in 2025 with a first-round knockout of Miller Alapormina and a unanimous decision win over world-rated Esneth Domingo in an IBF Pan Pacific flyweight battle.

The 28-year-old Reyes has been waiting for an opportunity to fight for a world title for some time now. He had his chance in 2024 in an IBF flyweight world title eliminator. But Reyes fell short after losing to Felix Alvarado by a majority decision.

He returned in 2025 and won two straight bouts against Jeanfran Medina and Pedro Alarcon

Fajardo is 13-3-2 with 11 knockouts, while Reyes is 18-1-1 with 16 knockouts. / EKA