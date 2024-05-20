Fajardo leads Beermen to 2-0 lead

CEBUANO basketball star June Mar Fajardo continued his dominant play in the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup as he scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in San Miguel’s 106-89 win in Game 2 over the Rain or Shine E-Painters on May 19, 2024 night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
Fajardo, a proud product of the University of Cebu, scored 18 of the Beermen’s 35 points in the third quarter. The Beermen took full control of the game, bringing an 88-71 lead to the fourth.
It was another terrific performance from the seven-time league MVP after tallying 23 points and 11 boards in Game 1.
Fajardo’s teammate, Marcio Lassiter, also gained some of the spotlight as he swished three triples to take over the No. 3 spot on the league’s all-time list for most three-pointers made. With 1,219 treys, Lassiter is only 24 away from taking over the No. 2 spot currently occupied by “The Triggerman” Allan Caidic, and 32 from edging Jimmy Alapag for most triples made in league history.
More than anything, San Miguel’s Game 2 win gives them a commanding 2-0 series lead in this best-of-seven affair. / JNP