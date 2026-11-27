MIEL Fajardo and Zyvyr Medecilo fell short of becoming world champions after losing to their respective Japanese opponents on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Japan.

Fajardo was beaten by International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki by unanimous decision in the main event at the Ebara Wave Arena in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old Fajardo fought bravely but lost by a huge margin on the judges’ scorecards.

Japanese judge Takeru Okinawa and Australian judge Carl Zappia had identical scores of 118-110, while Filipino judge Gil Co scored it slightly closer at 116-112, all in favor of Yabuki.

The 34-year-old Yabuki successfully defended his title for the third time, improving his record to 21-4 with 18 knockouts. Fajardo, meanwhile, dropped to 14-4-2 with 12 knockouts.

In the co-main event, Medecilo lost to World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight champion Takeshi Ishii by unanimous decision.

Ishii was the more aggressive fighter and bullied the younger challenger throughout the bout. He dropped Medecilo with a powerful body shot in the 10th round. Despite being clearly overpowered, Medecilo showed toughness and managed to last until the final bell.

All three judges scored the fight in favor of Ishii, with tallies of 116-111, 118-109, and 118-109.

The 22-year-old Medecilo suffered the first defeat of his professional career, dropping to 9-1 with five knockouts, while Ishii improved to 13-1 with nine knockouts.

Meanwhile, Ronerick Ballesteros, Vencent Lacar, and Melchor Roda also suffered defeats in their respective undercard bouts.

Ballesteros (7-2-1, 6 KOs) lost to 18-year-old hard-hitting Yuga Fujiki (3-0, 3 KOs) by third-round technical knockout in their fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth lightweight title.

Lacar (10-3, 4 KOs) was knocked out by 20-year-old Japanese prospect Seiya Nakayama (2-0, 2 KOs), while Roda (10-7, 6 KOs) was stopped by former world title challenger Masanori Rikiishi (18-2, 13 KOs). / EKA