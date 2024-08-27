Fajardo named PBA Player of the Week

JUNE Mar Fajardo continues to shine, picking up where he left off from his latest Most Valuable Player season. His dominant performance has propelled San Miguel Beer to the lead pack after the first week of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

In the group stage of the season-opening conference, Fajardo powered the Beermen to two consecutive victories. His outstanding play earned him the nod as the season’s first PBA Press Corps Player of the Week.

Notably, this marks the 13th time the eight-time MVP has received the Press Corps citation in his 12-year career.

NLEX’s Robert Bolick, TNT’s Rey Nambatac, Calvin Oftana, and Poy Erram and Rain or Shine rookies Felix Lemetti and Caelan Tiongson also emerged as candidates for the weekly honor given by men and women scribes covering the PBA beat.

Fajardo’s goal remains unchanged: to reach the Finals and secure a championship for San Miguel.

“Bagong conference, bagong season, pero same goal pa rin which is makalaro sa Finals at makakuha sana ng championship,” said Fajardo, who hopes to bring San Miguel back to the winner’s circle after falling short to Meralco in last season’s Philippine Cup Finals.

The gentle giant’s impressive stats include averaging 25.0 points on 71-percent shooting, along with 17.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks in two games. San Miguel now shares the lead in Group B after victories against Phoenix and Blackwater.

In their opening game, Fajardo contributed 37 points, 24 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks as the Beermen defeated the Fuel Masters, 111-107, on Aug. 21 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Against Blackwater four days later, he recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks, playing a crucial supporting role alongside import Jordan Adams, who scored 50 points in their 128-108 win. / PBA.PH