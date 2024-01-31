Fajardo named Player of the Week

CEBUANO hoops superstar June Mar Fajardo was named the PBA Player of the Week for the period of January 24-27 after his dominant performance in the San Miguel Beermen’s semifinal sweep of Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The seven-time Most Valuable Player averaged 15.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game in the 3-0 series win over the Kings. The University of Cebu product had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the series-clinching 94-91 win on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

Fajardo also shot 61.5 percent from the field and held his own against leading Best Player of the Conference candidate Christian Standhardinger in the marquee match-up between the two big men.

Fajardo’s teammate, CJ Perez, emerged a close second behind Fajardo for the weekly plum.

The 30-year-old Perez averaged 18.0 points on 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc while also submitting seven rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals as he teamed up with Fajardo and the rest of the Beermen in dethroning Barangay Ginebra.