Fajardo on track to return to action

CEBUANO hoops superstar June Mar Fajardo is set to return to action for the San Miguel Beermen as early as this Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 when the team battles the Blackwater Bossing in the final game of the elimination round of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The only thing the seven-time league MVP needs is the green light from the doctor, said coach Jorge Gallent.

“June Mar is doing good. He’s recovering well, and I think if the doctor gives him the go-signal, I think he can play in our next game against Blackwater,” Gallent said in a report on Spin.ph.

The 34-year-old was on the Beermen’s bench, donning his uniform in their last game against Terrafirma. However, the University of Cebu product did not play.

Fajardo has missed the last six games due to a metacarpal fracture on his left hand.

Should Fajardo return this Friday, it would be a big boost for a San Miguel team that lost power forward Rodney Brondial to a sprained ankle.