Fajardo reaches 10K

SCORING 10,000 career points was far from June Mar Fajardo’s mind when he first set foot in the PBA more than a decade ago.

But he knew expectations were high, given his 6-foot-11 frame and his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012

rookie draft.

“Yun ang challenge sa akin (That was the challenge for me),” the 36-year-old Fajardo said.

“Sabi nga ni coach Rhoel Gomez (Fajardo’s coach at University of Cebu) nung nasa Cebu pa ako, pagpasok sa PBA hindi mahirap sa akin kasi matangkad nga ako. Ang pinaka-challenge doon kung paano ako tatagal (sa PBA).”

(Coach Rhoel Gomez told me when I was still in Cebu that getting into the PBA wouldn’t be hard for me because I am tall. The real challenge there is how long I will last.)

The nine-time MVP has established a legendary and prolonged career that reached another milestone Wednesday night, Oct. 21, 2026, when the Cebuano big man became the latest player to reach 10,000 points.

He hit the mark with 1:22 left in the opening period of San Miguel’s 135-133 comeback victory over NLEX at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Needing just five points to achieve the feat entering the game, Fajardo eventually finished with 26 points and now has a career total of 10,021.

Fajardo later thanked God for giving him the height to excel in the game he loves most and for surrounding him with an ever supportive teammates and management.

“Na nasa San Miguel ako, napapaligiran ako ng mga taong gumagabay sa akin, na tumutulong sa akin (Being with San Miguel, I am surrounded by people who guide me and help me),” he said.

“Sobrang blessed ko na thankful ako kay God sa height na ibinigay niya sa akin at sa mga taong ibinigay niya para mag-guide sa akin (I am so blessed and thankful to God for the height He gave me and for the people He has placed in my life to guide me).”

Fajardo became the 19th member of the league’s 10,000-point club. / PBA.PH