Fajardo signs with Sanman

CEBUANO former amateur standout Mark Ashley Fajardo has signed a promotional contract with General Santos-based outfit Sanman Promotions and is set to make his professional debut later this year.

Fajardo recently inked the deal with Sanman Promotions in partnership with Toy Cuico.

The 21-year-old Fajardo native of Talisy City, Cebu, is a bronze medalist in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games last year. He settled for the bronze medal after losing by unanimous decision to Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri in the semifinals.

Fajardo is an experienced amateur pug who has competed in the World Boxing Championships, the World Boxing Cup, the World Youth Championships, and other international tournaments.

Sanman Promotions CEO JC Mananquil expressed elation over their new acquisition, believing that Fajardo has the makings of a solid professional fighter because of his heavy hands and pro-style approach.

Fajardo owns an amateur record of 17-13 with six knockouts.

Fajardo will be campaigning either at the super-lightweight or welterweight category and is expected to make his pro debut in October. / EKA